SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MGV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

