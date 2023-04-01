SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,038,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 359,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,938. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.18.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

