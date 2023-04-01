SOL Capital Management CO Buys 15,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 8,309,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

