Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -5.27 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.13 billion $203.55 million 10.28

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2312 3296 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. competitors beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.