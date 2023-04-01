Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

