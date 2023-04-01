SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime Stock Up 2.2 %

In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,431 shares of company stock worth $41,125,124. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.