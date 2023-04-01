SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading 6% Higher

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SIG Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.