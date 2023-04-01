Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
SIFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 326,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.