Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

SIFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 326,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.