Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SIFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 326,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

