Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rises By 24.8%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 241,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA opened at $6.50 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

