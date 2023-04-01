Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rises By 24.8%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 241,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
VRCA opened at $6.50 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
