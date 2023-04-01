Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Grows By 22.6%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.7 %

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $344.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.16.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

