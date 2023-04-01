Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Declines By 18.8%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,630,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 27,870,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.0 %

UAA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.