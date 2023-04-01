Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Decreases By 16.3%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 2,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Silver Spike Investment has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 target price on the stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

