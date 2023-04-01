Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Decreases By 19.2%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 472,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,549. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Silgan

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.