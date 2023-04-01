Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expands By 39.4%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,292. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

