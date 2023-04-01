Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Drops By 20.7%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

SAL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

