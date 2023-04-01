Short Interest in Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Rises By 22.4%

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 305.7 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

NPNKF stock remained flat at $55.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

