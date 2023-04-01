Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Grows By 25.6%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

NEVDF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

