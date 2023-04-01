Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Grows By 25.6%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
NEVDF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.58.
About Nevada Copper
