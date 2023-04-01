Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Grows By 52.9%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.46.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.