Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Declines By 17.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,099,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 2,557,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.2 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHSDF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

