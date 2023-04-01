Short Interest in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Increases By 14.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Lyell Immunopharma stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.68.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

