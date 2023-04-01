Short Interest in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Increases By 14.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance
Lyell Immunopharma stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.68.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
