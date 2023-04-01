Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Rises By 26.5%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.02. 573,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

