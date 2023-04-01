Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Expands By 24.5%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.0 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $9.41 during trading hours on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

