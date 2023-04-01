Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Declines By 24.2%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock remained flat at $2.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 658,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

