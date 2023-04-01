Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expands By 12.1%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Galapagos Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 250,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

