Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rises By 26.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,888. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.