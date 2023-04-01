Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rises By 26.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
Shares of FLGT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,888. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
