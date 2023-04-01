Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Increases By 11.8%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 7,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,429. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

