Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declines By 24.6%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 29,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,132,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 6,948,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,756,182. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

