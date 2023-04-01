Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Drops By 18.7%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

