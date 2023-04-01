Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Drops By 6.3%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,254 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

