Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Declines By 13.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Copart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 2,718,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,886. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

