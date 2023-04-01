Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Declines By 13.4%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Copart Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CPRT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 2,718,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,886. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Copart
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
