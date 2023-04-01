Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Expands By 41.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

About Consolidated Communications

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 863,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,253. The company has a market cap of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

