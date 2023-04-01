Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expands By 29.0%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 528,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,850. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $142.56. 671,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,468. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

