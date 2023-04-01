Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Grows By 23.5%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 241,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

CENT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $41.06. 38,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,331. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

