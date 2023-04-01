Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 38.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celularity by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Stock Performance

CELU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 254,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,754. Celularity has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $89.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Celularity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

