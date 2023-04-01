Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Grows By 30.2%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 772,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

CSII remained flat at $19.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,831. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $838.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.