Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Drops By 37.8%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

CMCAW stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.