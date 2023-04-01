Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Declines By 15.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.84. 165,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.