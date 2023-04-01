Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 21.4%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,102.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $27.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

