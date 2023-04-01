Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Grows By 19.1%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

BRKL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 490,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $118,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

