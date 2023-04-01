Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Drops By 8.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 388,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 274,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Insider Activity

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 30.81%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Featured Stories

