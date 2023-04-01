Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Expands By 42.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKIMF. UBS Group cut their target price on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.06) to €7.45 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.80 ($6.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF stock remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

