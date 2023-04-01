Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Grows By 22.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $493,266. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.76. 477,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

