Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Declines By 21.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:AZMCF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.