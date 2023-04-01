Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Declines By 21.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Arizona Metals Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:AZMCF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.