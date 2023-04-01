Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Expands By 12.0%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

FEAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 226,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 77,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

