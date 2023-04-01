Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 64,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shattuck Labs (STTK)
