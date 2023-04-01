Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 64,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.