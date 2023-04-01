Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

