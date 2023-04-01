Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after buying an additional 1,886,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 81,672 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 581,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after buying an additional 154,087 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 429,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the period.

ONEQ opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

