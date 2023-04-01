Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.