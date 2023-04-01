Seele-N Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $82.67 million and $2.08 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007931 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024914 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029472 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018145 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003464 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00201944 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,385.86 or 1.00012348 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
