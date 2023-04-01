SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:SEAS opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,770 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.